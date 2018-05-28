Report: Solution found for haredi 'Draft Law' crisis

New report says revised version of bill to exempt haredi yeshiva students from IDF service won't be shared with the public.

Members of Israel's coalition believe that a solution has been found to the "Draft Law" crisis, Israel Hayom reported Monday.

The crisis began when the Knesset's haredi parties threatened to quit the coalition if their proposed law to exempt all haredi yeshiva students from mandatory IDF service did not pass before the end of the summer Knesset session.

The report claims coalition party heads have agreed on a draft plan which includes passing the law as a government suggestion during the summer session.

According to the plan, immediately after the Defense Ministry committee appointed to examine the subject submits its corrections to the law, a draft will be submitted to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, and a smaller forum which will discuss the law.

The new version, as well as the Defense Ministry's suggestions, will not be shared with the public.

In 2017, the Supreme Court struck down an "unconstitutional" 2015 amendment exempting yeshiva students from mandatory service, giving the Israeli government one year - until September 2018 - to find a solution.

The haredi-proposed solution to circumvent the Supreme Court is to pass a Basic Law enshrining Torah study as a basic value of Israel and automatically exempting all yeshiva students from IDF service.

However, the bill is opposed by Liberman, who insists that "recruitment into the IDF is too important a subject to turn it into a political tool for gathering votes" and therefore created a committee made up of senior Defense Ministry and IDF professionals to examine the law and suggest necessary changes.