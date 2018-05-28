Report: May to ask Trump not to meet in London

British PM reportedly to urge U.S. President to avoid protesters in London during his visit to Britain this July.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid protesters in central London during his visit to Britain in July and instead meet her at her country residence, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Britain’s Sun newspaper.

The details of the plan will be given to the White House by Kim Darroch, British ambassador to the United States, the report said.

There are two proposals that will be made to the White House by Darroch upon May's approval - one for a Downing Street visit or one based at Chequers, a 16th-century manor house located 40 miles (60 km) northwest of London, the report said.

An unnamed source told the newspaper it would be made clear that May prefers the meeting take place at Chequers.

Trump will also be asked to have tea with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, a royal residence west of London and not at Buckingham Palace, according to the report.

Darroch will suggest to the White House that Trump does not visit Britain's houses of parliament, the Sun reported.

May's office was not immediately available for comment.

It was announced last month that Trump would travel to Britain for a working visit beginning July 13.

Trump was expected to travel to England in February, his first trip to Britain since taking office last January, but he abruptly cancelled the trip, writing in tweet that the cancellation was due to a “bad deal” for a new U.S. embassy in London.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!,” he wrote.

The decision to relocate the U.S. embassy in Britain from Grosvenor Square across the Thames to Nine Elms Lane was actually made during the last months of the Bush administration in 2008. At the time, officials cited security concerns, claiming that the existing structure could not be properly reinforced.

Critics said Trump's decision to cancel the February visit may have been driven by a fear of protests.

Many Britons have vowed to stage protests if Trump visits, with several politicians having previously voiced their opposition to Trump being granted a state visit.

British officials have been dismayed by some of Trump’s pronouncements, including when the president rebuked May on Twitter after she criticized him for retweeting a series of videos posted by the leader of an extremist British political group.

One of Trump's biggest critics has been London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who called to cancel the president's visit after he retweeted the offensive videos.