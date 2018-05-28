Smotrich blasts Israel Police

MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) slammed the Israel Police on Sunday evening, claiming they were carrying out increased enforcement only against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.

In response to the presence of many traffic police vehicles in the community of Yitzhar, Smotrich tweeted, "I pray for the day on which the Israeli police will have the courage to enforce the law and sovereignty in the Bedouin and Arab communities in the Negev and the Galilee. They are only strong against settlers. Zeroes.”

Journalist Yoaz Hendel did not like Smotrich’s remark and reminded the Knesset member that "the zeroes are protecting your life while you are chattering in the Knesset. That’s not serious, Bezalel.”

MK Smotrich did not apologize and replied to Hendel, "Actually, you’re wrong, Yoaz. These zeroes, instead of protecting your life and mine and the rest of the citizens of Israel, are carrying out a ‘price tag’ against the residents of an entire community for several days and making the lives of its residents miserable using bullying that has nothing to do with law or order.”

"When it’s appropriate I know how to compliment, and when it’s necessary I know how to criticize. And yes, even by using harsh words. Because a difficult reality requires harsh words," he explained.

The Israel Police responded to Smotrich’s criticism and said, "We regret such statements being made by elected officials against the community of police officers who are public servants and who endanger their lives daily and hourly for the sake of safeguarding the security of the public and pay with their bodies and sometimes with their lives. The Israel Police will continue to carry out its duty with professionalism and equality."