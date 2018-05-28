Joseph: Israel’s good food security guy

Joseph Gitler, Chairman of Israel’s National Food Bank, is not satisfied with feeding only those who fall through the gaps in society.

Onions for people who need

While terrorists torch wheat fields in Israel’s south and cherry trees in Gush Etzion, Leket Israel is devoted to rescuing and redistributing healthy food around the country.

Eve Harrow speaks with Joseph Gitler, Founder and Chairman of Israel’s National Food Bank, who is not satisfied with just feeding those who fall through the gaps in society.

He’s now intent on sustaining Israelis with healthy food, eliminating waste and helping Israel to literally reap huge economic, social and environmental benefits using tens of thousands of volunteers.

Joseph is targeting nutritional insecurity, and it’s a battle he’s intent on winning. Come to Israel and glean!