Trump: North Korea has brilliant potential

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday that an American team is holding talks with North Korean officials to prepare a possible meeting between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!” the President tweeted.

Trump earlier this week called off the June summit with Kim, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards the U.S. in recent statements.

On Friday, however, Trump said the summit with the North Korean leader could still take place on the originally planned date of June 12. On Saturday, he reiterated he was still looking at that date for a potential meeting with Kim.

“We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea,” Trump said at the White House on Saturday night. “It’s moving along very nicely. So we’re looking at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll see what happens.”

U.S. officials recently said that North Korea had directly confirmed that Kim was willing to negotiate about potential denuclearization. Kim later announced himself that his country would close its nuclear test site and suspend long-range missile tests.