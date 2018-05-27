Watch: Arab shot in J'lem after refusing police calls to halt

Border Police officers shoot suspicious woman who refused calls to halt in Jewish neighborhood in Jerusalem.

Israeli Border Police officers opened fire Sunday night on an Arab woman who approached them and refused orders to halt.

The incident took place in the Pisgat Zeev neighborhood in northeastern Jerusalem on Yekutiel Adam Street.

The suspicious woman approached several of the officers, and ignored calls by the officers to halt. The officers then opened fire, wounding her.

The woman was later treated by MDA emergency medical teams and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

As a result of the shooting incident, light rail service between Givat Hamivtar and Pisgat Zeev, as well as service within Pisgat Zeev, was temporarily suspended.