South African gov't calls on Israel to 'withdraw from Gaza'

Despite 2005 disengagement removing Israeli civilians and military forces out of Gaza Strip, South Africa demands Israel 'leave Gaza'.

The South African government sent out a short message on Twitter last Thursday calling on Israel to withdraw for the Gaza Strip.

“Cabinet calls on the Israeli Defence Force to withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring to an end the violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories. #PostCabinet”

After the recent disturbances by the Gaza Strip’s border, South Africa, whose government is pro-Palestinian Authority, recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv to protest Israel’s policy in the area.

Commenters on Twitter responded that the South African government is not up to date with the fact that Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 as part of the ‘Gaza Disengagement’ plan promoted by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.