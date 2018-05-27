'Hamas terrorists won't be watching the World Cup'

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) ordered the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to prevent Hamas terrorists imprisoned in Israel from watching broadcasts of the soccer World Cup.

"I have no intention of allowing the Hamas terrorists to watch the World Cup, while the bodies of our soldiers are held in Gaza together with our kidnapped citizens," Erdan said.

"Anyone who has removed himself from the family of nations and stuck to a culture of murder and terrorism should not enjoy international sports competitions that connect different nations around the world," stressed the minister.

Erdan instructed Prison Service Commissioner Ofra Klinger to prevent Hamas prisoners from watching the World Cup tournament in June.

At the meeting held by Minister Erdan Sunday, it was decided to examine the legal possibility of changing existing regulations so that it will be possible to prevent security prisoners from watching specific television channels.

The minister's directive was adopted in order to increase the pressure on Hamas prisoners and in coordination with the Coordinator of POWs and MIAs, Yaron Bloom, while the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul are being held by the terrorist organization, together with Israeli citizens Avraham Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayid.