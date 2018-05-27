Beacon school receives death threat

NY public school which held moment of silence for terrorists killed on Gaza border receives death threat in response.

A New York school which held a moment of silence for the rioters killed during clashes on the Gaza border two weeks ago has received a death threat, the New York Post reported.

Beacon High School assistant principal William Stroud said that he had received a death threat following the incident at a meeting with parents last week.

The NYPD stated that it had received a harassment complaint following the death threat.

The Beacon School held a controversial moment of silence in honor of the 62 people who were killed during violent riots on the Gaza border on May 15, one day after the riots. Stroud confirmed that the school administration approved the moment of silence at the request of a student.

Several Jewish students at the public high school stated that the moment of silence made them uncomfortable.

Hamas later admitted that 50 of the people who were killed during the riots on May 14 were members of the terrorist organization.