Fatah: Israel worse than Nazis, wants to 'crush' the Arab world

The Palestinian Authority's ruling Fatah faction called Israel "worse than Hitler," according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch.

According to Fatah Spokesman Osama Al-Qawasmi, Israel's goal is to "break the dignity" of the Arab world, "crush" it, and "steal its resources." Israel will turn to this task after it is "done with" the Palestinians. To reach these objectives, Israel is using the US as a tool. Al-Qawasmi claimed Israel "rules over the American decision-making and the American Congress" and controls everything the US is doing in the region:

In another interview, Al-Qawasmi stated that Israel is worse than "Hitler, the Nazis, and fascism," but hides this "under the cloak of 'democracy'," claiming it is 'an oasis of democracy in the heart of the Arab dictatorships.'"

The thought that the colonialists intended for Israel to be their means to control the Arab world, was expressed in an op-ed in the official PA daily, which stated that the imperialists "planted an aggressive entity" - Israel - to divide "the united Arab nation."

"Since Canaanite Palestine is an organic part of the Fertile Crescent (a region of the Middle East where early human agriculture and civilization flourished -Ed.), the colonialist and imperialist forces decided to choose Palestine in order to plant an aggressive entity in it that would divide the united Arab nation into east and west, north and south."

That Israel is a "colonialist implant" in the Middle East whose purpose is to "divide" the Arab countries in the region and to appropriate their resources is a libel often repeated by PA and Fatah officials, as documented by Palestinian Media Watch.



PMW has also reported that the PA and Fatah blame Israel and the US for all problems and conflicts in the region, and describe the Balfour Declaration as Europe's means to get rid of the Jews and at the same time fulfill the imperialist dream of a colony in the Middle East.