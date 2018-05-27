16-year-old lived on her own, worked at grocery store

My name is Suri.



I was just a baby when my parents abandoned me. That’s when I started the only childhood I’ve ever known: Orphanage after orphanage, foster family after foster family. I would not wish the suffering I went through on anyone.



At 16 years old, it was clear it would be best to be on my own. I began living in the back room of someone’s house, and I got a full-time job in a nearby grocery store. I worked from early morning until late at night, saving every shekel I made with the dream of being independent one day.





Now I’m 20 years old, and I’ve gotten used to getting without a family. I share an apartment with other girls who don’t have families. A family that I babysit for set me up with a boy with a similar background to mine, and Baruch Hashem, we are engaged. For the first time in my life, I’m not going to be alone. This is our chance to rise up after everything we’ve been through and start a Jewish home, with G-ds help.



Neither of us have any money to afford a simcha, or a place to live after the wedding.



A friend of mine suggested that we apply for Kupat Ha’Ir’s orphan wedding program. Baruch Hashem, we were accepted.



Rav Shimon Galai has taken upon himself the project of making sure that we get married with dignity, instead of humiliation. He has given a bracha to all who help that they should have the joy of raising their own children in health. My parents didn't get that, and neither did any of the other orphans' parents.

We are all praying that people will open their hearts to give.

*Details have been changed to protect the orphans' privacy.