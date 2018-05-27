Head of Kisseh Rahamim yeshiva, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, explained in his weekly lesson why the prime minister should not be criticized for making the Shehecheyanu blessing at the US embassy's inauguration ceremony in Jerusalem.



"Now they came and planted the US Embassy in Jerusalem, one of the biggest ones, maybe. The prime minister, without wearing a kippah, blessed with G-d’s name ‘Blessed are you Hashem...Who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this season.’ Some only knew to say: ‘It's forbidden, it's a blessing in vain, what are you saying a Shehechiyanu for …’, but I do not say so but, rather, the contrary.”

Rabbi Mazuz said that the “spark of faith (emunah)” should be encouraged. "Every spark of faith in the hearts of those who are far from the Torah is a spark that will blend into a great light. You have to encourage the very belief in the matter, Blessed are you, Hashem, Elokeinu, King of the universe, Who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this season.

He harshly attacked the Left in Israel. "Once it was not modern to speak about G-d. Now a lot of water has flowed, they speak about G-d, the Left is going down, and nothing will be left of it. Slowly, all will speak about G-d. And the crazy leftists will remain outside their camp. The tide of the times is to return to faith, people are returning to faith, even one who does not say so explicitly - he has something in his heart.”