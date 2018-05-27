Builder of Bet El, Philanthropist Jean Gluck Passes

Jean (Gita) Gluck of Forest Hills, NY passed away on Friday leaving behind her husband Eugen Gluck, and children Rosie Friedman, Sidney Gluck, and Barbara Weichselbaum, and dozens of offspring.

United States Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman, who has family ties with the Gluck family, mourned the loss saying:



"Jean Gluck was living proof of the famous passage from the Book of Psalms, ‘Those who sow in tears will reap in joy.’ From a tragic beginning in the Nazi death camps, Jean rose up with her beloved husband Eugen to build countless Jewish institutions, the most important being her beautiful family. Her strength, courage and warmth will always inspire those lucky enough to know her."

Mrs. Gluck was born in Slatvina in the Czech Republic and sent to Auschwitz under the Nazi regime. She survived the death camp and moved on to Antwerp where she married her husband Eugen. The couple immigrated to New York in 1948.

Mrs. Gluck and her husband Eugen were amongst the earliest American Jewish philanthropists to recognize the urgency and import of extending the Jewish return to Zion into the recently-liberated territories of Judea and Samaria and the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem (AKA the West Bank).

“The fact that there are today over 300,000 Jews in the eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem and some 450,000 in Judea and Samaria is due in great part to Mrs. Jean Gluck, of blessed memory, and her husband Eugen, may he continue to live a healthy and happy life,” said Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz, founder of Bet El and a former member of the Israeli Parliament.

Upon meeting the young Yom Kippur War Hero Ketzaleh in the 1970’s, the Glucks adopted the town of Bet El as the primary target of their philanthropy. For 35 consecutive years, the Glucks have sponsored what has become the largest Zionist dinner in New York, rallying literally over ten thousand others to support Bet El Institutions and the return to the ancient Jewish towns of Judea and Samaria.

The Gluck’s philanthropy didn’t benefit Bet El alone. Rather their support fueled Arutz Sheva Israel National Radio Station, founded by Bet El Institutions in the late 1980’s, which became the first voice on Israel’s airwaves for the nationalist camp. The radio station, along with a robust website in English and Hebrew (IsraelNationalNews.com) and a nationally-distributed Hebrew weekly BeSheva, effected the political revolution which returned Israel’s nationalist camp to power, alongside massive construction to cement Israel’s sovereignty in the Judea and Samaria regions.

In the years 1990-1992, the Glucks strengthened their support for Bet El enabling Ketzaleh to focus his efforts as the senior advisor to Housing Minister Ariel Sharon and launch 60,000 housing starts in Judea and Samaria alone. Commentators attribute these two years as the time which pushed the settlement movement to the point of no return, cementing forever Israeli sovereignty over the region.

Ketzaleh summed up Jean Gluck’s life saying, “A Woman of Valor has passed away, a woman who, with her husband, rose from the ashes of Nazi Germany and evolved as the leaders of Diaspora Jewry in strengthening Israel’s Jewish and Zionist education, security, and building of the Land. May her memory be for a blessing.”





Loading....



