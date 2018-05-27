Leaked account of meeting between Jeremy Corbyn and British Jewish leaders says he was uninterested and condescending.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was “bored, uninterested and condescending” during his meeting with Jewish leaders last month to discuss the anti-Semitism within the party, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

A leaked account of the meeting suggests Corbyn lacks the “emotional or intellectual ability” to comprehend their demands for more action to tackle the problem.

By contrast, he sprang into life with a “convulsion” when told that his support for a “two-state solution” in the rift between Israel and the Palestinian Authority meant he was a “Zionist”, according to the Daily Mail.

The leaked account of Corbyn’s meeting with the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council was drawn up by a Jewish leader who was at the meeting but who was unnamed in the report.

Following the meeting, the Jewish groups released a statement saying the meeting "was a disappointing missed opportunity" and that Corbyn had “failed to agree to any of the concrete actions we asked for.”

The meeting took place after Jewish leaders had written to the Labour leader setting out six areas of "concrete action" to help address what they see as hostility to Jews within the party and indifference to the issue from its leadership.

The organizations had also held a demonstration outside parliament attended by various lawmakers, including prominent Labour MPs.

Over the last several years, dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements.

Corbyn himself been criticized in the past due to his calling Hamas and Hezbollah his "friends" and for refusing to condemn those two terrorist organizations despite being urged to do so by local Jewish groups.

The Labour leader responded to the recent appeal with a letter of his own in which he stressed to Jewish leaders that he is a “militant opponent” of anti-Semitism.

A Labour spokesman said in response to the Daily Mail’s report, “Jeremy made clear [at the meeting] his absolute commitment to rooting out anti-Semitism from our party.”