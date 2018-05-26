Netanyahu to be questioned again on June 12

Prime Minister expected to be questioned by police in Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to be questioned by police again on June 12, Hadashot TV reported on Friday evening.

According to the report, Netanyahu is expected to be questioned three or four more times in Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000.

Case 1000 revolves around claims Netanyahu received gifts from a Hollywood billionaire and Australian businessman in exchange for political favor. Case 2000 revolves around allegations Netanyahu tried to reach an agreement with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes that would provide him with positive news coverage in exchange for shuttering rival newspaper Israel Hayom. Case 4000 centers on suspicions that a Netanyahu aide provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the prime minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.

According to Friday’s report, state witness Nir Hefetz told police investigators that during a trip to Manhattan, the wife of the Prime Minister Sarah Netanyahu received credit cards with which bought gifts for herself.

Specifically in Case 4000, it was reported, Hefetz provided information indicating that Netanyahu and Elovitch were fully aware that they were acting as part of an illicit quid pro quo deal. Hefetz told police he would at times speak with Elovitch six to seven times a day in his capacity as Netanyahu’s adviser.

A statement released on behalf of the prime minister said: “These are total lies regarding the Netanyahu-Elovitch relations. The false and malicious claim that the prime minister and his wife used friends’ credit cards is also false. This never happened.”

