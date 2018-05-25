Feels like a new start - let's use it well

We cannot realize our goals without G-d's help, but He expects us to do our share, to do what we are capable of doing.





Look back over your shoulder. A little further back. Maybe you see Purim which was followed a month later by Pesach, which - on its second night - began the counting of the Omer, which included Yom HaSho'ah, Yom HaZikaron, Yom HaAtzma'ut, Lag BaOmer, Yom Yerushalayim, and which culminated with Shavuot.

It's been a long haul. And if we worked hard, we've accomphished a significant achievement.

With Pesach, we don't just commemorate, we don't just tell stories about a long time ago - we relive the experience of the Exodus. We personalize it. We internalize it.

And the same thing with the weeks between our coming out of Egypt and standing before Mount Sinai. That's also part of reliving. And it includes a self-improvement plan that hopefully makes us worthy of receiving the Torah.

And Shavuot is not just about the Giving of the Torah (which is not the same as Receiving the Torah - but that's for another time).

Shavuot is also about coming to Eretz Yisrael. Shavuot's nickname might be Z'man Matan Torateinu, but its name is Yom HaBikurim. And you cannot bring Bikurim in Chutz LaAretz.

Well, you cannot bring Bikurim without a Beit HaMikdash, so what does it matter where you are? Some people will actually ask that.

True, but what we are dealing with is HISHTADLUS, our personal effort that combines with SIYATA D'SHMAYA, with G-d's help, to realize our goals.

We cannot do it without G-d's help, but He expects us to do our share, to do what we are capable of doing.

That includes learning Torah, observing mitzvot, helping our fellow Jews to do the same - and that help must be offered in a pleasant way.

And part of that is to be in - to come to - the Place where G-d wants us to be.

Reliving the Exodus is K'ILU, LIKE we actually left Egypt. For that, the best we can do is K'ILU. But a Torah Life and Living in Eretz Yisrael - that's not just K'ILU - that's REAL.