Nasrallah: If war breaks out with Israel, we'll win

Hizbullah secretary general says his organization is not interested in war with the Jewish state, however.

Hizbullah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said Friday that if war breaks out with Israel, Hizbullah will prevail.

In a speech to mark the 18th anniversary of the Israeli pullout from southern Lebanon, Nasrallah said that "From 1982 to 2000, [Hizbullah's] abilities were rather modest."

"We are not interested in war with Israel," said Nasrallah, "but if such a war breaks out, we will win."

"Israel violates our airspace every day," he complained. "Yesterday, it bombed Syria from Lebanese airspace. Where is the sovereignty?"

Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin announced on Tuesday that Israel was the first country to use the F-35 stealth fighter on attack missions in the Middle East and that it has "already attacked twice on different fronts.”

He made the comments during the IAF Senior Air Force Conference in Herzliya, while showing a picture of an Israeli F-35 flying over the Lebanese capital of Beirut in daytime.