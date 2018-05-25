RIP Jean Gluck, wife of philanthropist Eugen Gluck

Jeanie and Eugen Gluck have worked tirelessly over decades for the building of the Land of Israel in general and of Bet El in particular.

Jean (Gita) Gluck, wife of philanthropist Eugen Gluck, has passed away. The beloved mother of Rosie Friedman, Sidney Gluck, and Barbara Weichselbaum, she had recently reached the age of 90.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 27, at 10:30 am, at Schwartz Brothers-Jeffer Memorial Chapels, 114-03 Queens Blvd (at 76th Road) Forest Hills.

Shiva will be observed at the Gluck home.

The news of Jeanie Gluck's death saddened many in the Nation of Israel, especially the people of Bet El and the students at the Jeanie Gluck Girls High School in Bet El. Jean and Eugen Gluck have worked tirelessly over decades for the building of the Land of Israel in general and of Bet El in particular.

The Chairman of the Arutz Sheva Group, Yaakov Katz (Ketzaleh), Rabbi Zalman Melamed and Rebbetzin Shulamit Melamed, expressed their grief over the great loss.

An extensive report on Jeanie Gluck's philanthropic efforts will be published on Sunday on Arutz Sheva.

Eugen Gluck founded watch brand Armitron in 1956 and continues to serve as its CEO.