Trump on hopeful NK statement: "Very good news"

US President Donald Trump praised on Friday a statement by North Korea that expressed a "willingness to sit down face-to-face with the U.S. and resolve issues."

The statement was made by North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan, in response to the US announcement that it was calling off the planned summit between the US President and the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un.

“Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!” Trump tweeted on Friday morning.

According to Yonhap News outlet, which cited the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Kye-gwan said that Trump’s decision to call off the summit highlighted the tensions between the two countries, further emphasizing the need for a meeting. He added that Kim Jong Un had been preparing for the summit.

“Despite all of this, the U.S.’ unilateral decision to scrap the talks causes us to reconsider whether all of the efforts and the path we have taken is really the right one or not,” the senior official said, according to Yonhap. “Our commitment to doing our best for the sake of peace and stability for the world and the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, and we are open-minded in giving time and opportunity to the U.S.”

Trump had called off the summit, which was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, following threats from North Korea.