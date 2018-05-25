Boy dies after arriving in clinic with a fever

A seven-year-old haredi boy died Thursday evening after suffering a fever, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The boy, a Beit Shemesh resident, was brought to a local health clinic by a relative and was waiting to see the doctor when he suddenly fainted.

Kikar Hashabbat noted that volunteer paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate him, transferring him by ambulance to a Jerusalem hospital.

However, doctors at the hospital were unable to stabilize his condition, and were later forced to declare the boy's death.

The boy was buried in the Mount Menuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.