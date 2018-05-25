Police: 'Pride parade' subject to standard security measures

Kfar Saba Council member Ilai Harsgor-Hendin, who is running as a mayoral candidate, insisted Israel Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh cancel the security measures for the LGBT pride parade.

As part of the police security, barriers 2 meters high will be erected.

Meanwhile, Harsgor-Hendin threatened that if the demands are not changed, he will submit a petition to the Supreme Court.

"I don't see any way the police could defend such a decision to the Supreme Court," Harsgor-Hendin said. "The police would be better off doing their job of protecting the marchers and allowing the march to be held in an honorable and democratic fashion."

Israel Police responded, "The conditions which were set for the event are critical to its taking place, as per the requirements for events of this type. These conditions are intended to secure the march and ensure public order, while harming as little as possible the residents' quality of life."

"The job of the police is to maintain a balance between allowing marches, parades, and events to take place in public areas and ensuring the safety and security of the public.

"Israel Police is committed to the public's security and will do everything necessary in order to ensure the security of the event's participants and that the event proceeds as planned."