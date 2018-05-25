Warm weather and local rainfall

Israelis prepare for a weekend that's warmer than average.

Though the heat wave forecasted for the weekend may not happen, temperatures in Israel will remain higher than seasonal average until Monday.

Friday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures rising slightly to become warmer than seasonal average. There may be local rainfall.

Saturday will be warmer than seasonal average, with local rainfall in Israel's south and east.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain warmer than seasonal average. There may be local rainfall in southern and eastern Israel.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a drop in temperature. Local rains may fall and there may be isolated thunderstorms.