

The Gaza border is still the most dangerous Jay Shapiro thinks that Israel has three fronts, but contrary to popular opinion, the most dangerous is in Gaza. Contact Editor Jay Shapiro,

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90 Arab rioters hurl flaming tires at Israel's fence along Gaza border Jay Shapiro deals with the recent security tension along Israel's borders. He believes that although the northern border appears to be the most tense, the Gaza border is the most dangerous and most explosive.



