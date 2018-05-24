Gal Gadot producing, possibly starring in a Fidel Castro movie

Israeli 'Wonder Woman' star to work on film about American journalist confidante of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

JTA

Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
Flash 90

Gal Gadot is set to produce and possibly star in a film about how an American journalist became one of Fidel Castro’s closest confidantes.

Gadot’s husband, Yaron Versano, who is also Israeli, will co-produce the drama for Warner Bros., Deadline reported.

The idea is based on a recent Politico article by Peter Kornbluh titled “My Dearest Fidel: A Journalist’s Secret Liaison With Fidel Castro.” It details how ABC journalist Lisa Howard helped establish a secret channel between Cuba and Washington after the Cuban missile crisis.

“When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama. I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue,” Gadot said, mentioning co-producer Sue Kroll.




