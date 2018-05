Ilan Goldenberg, a former senior member of the State Department’s team on Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations, talks about the 'ultimate deal'.

Ilan Goldenberg, a former senior member of the State Department’s team on Israeli-Palestinian Negotiations, talks about the “Ultimate deal” ahead of the possible publication of the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan.

Also: Recommendations for US policy vis-à-vis Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia, plus who else deserves more attention from the West.