Gooey Cinnamon Buns with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting

1 container whipped cream cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons Gefen Vanilla Extract

Filling

1 stick butter

dark brown sugar

cinnamon

Dough

1 cup warm whole milk

2 (.25-ounce) packets active dry yeast

2 large eggs (at room temperature)

4 cups all-purpose flour (plus a little more if it's too sticky)

1/3 cup melted butter (use the real thing)

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Make the Cinnamon Buns

Warm the milk in a microwave safe bowl for a few seconds until luke-warm. Add the yeast packets to the milk and let it sit for a few minutes until bubbly. Whisk in the eggs, melted butter, sugar and salt.

Add the flour one cup at a time, until the dough comes together. A sticky dough is fine. Let the dough rise for a half hour! This is a very important step.

Roll the dough out. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour at this point. Fill the dough with a stick of room temparature butter and generous amounts of cinnamon and dark brown sugar. Roll up and then cut into discs. Line them up in a 9 by 13 pan and bake on 350 for about 35 minutes. I baked them covered for half the time, and uncovered for the rest of the time. ENJOY!

Make the Cream Cheese Frosting

In a small bowl, whisk the whipped cream cheese, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar together to form a frosting. Refrigerate until the cinnomon buns are cooled to room temperature and then dollop on top!