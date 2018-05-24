Gooey Cinnamon Buns with Cream Cheese Frosting

Cream Cheese Frosting
1 container whipped cream cheese
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons Gefen Vanilla Extract
Filling
1 stick butter
dark brown sugar
cinnamon
Dough
1 cup warm whole milk
2 (.25-ounce) packets active dry yeast
2 large eggs (at room temperature)
4 cups all-purpose flour (plus a little more if it's too sticky)
1/3 cup melted butter (use the real thing)
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
Make the Cinnamon Buns
Warm the milk in a microwave safe bowl for a few seconds until luke-warm. Add the yeast packets to the milk and let it sit for a few minutes until bubbly. Whisk in the eggs, melted butter, sugar and salt.
Add the flour one cup at a time, until the dough comes together. A sticky dough is fine. Let the dough rise for a half hour! This is a very important step.
Roll the dough out. If it's too sticky, add a little more flour at this point. Fill the dough with a stick of room temparature butter and generous amounts of cinnamon and dark brown sugar. Roll up and then cut into discs. Line them up in a 9 by 13 pan and bake on 350 for about 35 minutes. I baked them covered for half the time, and uncovered for the rest of the time. ENJOY!
Make the Cream Cheese Frosting
In a small bowl, whisk the whipped cream cheese, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar together to form a frosting. Refrigerate until the cinnomon buns are cooled to room temperature and then dollop on top!