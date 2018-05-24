Netanyahu: Fake news spreading lies about my wife

PM says reports claiming Sara Netanyahu was to have been assigned armored vehicle 'fake news'. 'It is a total lie!'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu lashed out at Israeli media outlets Thursday, decrying reports that his office had looked into the possibility of obtaining an armored vehicle for the Prime Minister’s wife.

On Thursday, several Israeli media outlets claimed that the Prime Minister’s Office had requested $500,000 to upgrade the transportation assigned to Sara Netanyahu from a standard Skoda sedan to a special bullet-proof vehicle.

Mrs. Netanyahu denied the claim.

"This is the first time I am hearing about it. I do not read the newspapers, I do not see anything connected to the media, so I have no idea what you're talking about, I just do not understand," Sara Netanyahu said in an interview with Kan.

Later on Thursday, the Prime Minister took to twitter to slam the reports as “fake news”.

"Another example of fake news," Netanyahu tweeted.

"Maariv newspaper published on its front page this morning that my office has asked for an armored car for my wife Sara."

"That is a total lie," Netanyahu added. "My wife and I (first) heard about it in the media!"

"We have not requested such a thing and of course we do not deal with matters of security or bulletproofing," the prime minister said.

AFP contributed to this article.