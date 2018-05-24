2 killed in Negev traffic accident

Two men in their twenties were killed in a collision between a private car and a bus in the Negev Thursday evening,

Two other young men in their twenties were moderately injured in the accident. They were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

The driver of the bus, a man in his thirties, was lightly injured and was evacuated by ambulance to Soroka Medical Center.

The highway was closed to traffic in both directions.

Senior MDA paramedic Ayelet Ram and MDA paramedic Danny Starkman told Ynet: "When we arrived at the mirror, it was hard. We saw a private car split in two and next to a bus. Outside the car were two young men in their twenties. They were unconscious, We performed medical tests and in a short time we had to declare their deaths."

"Two other young men in the twenties who were in the car were fully conscious and had bruises on their bodies. We gave them medical treatment, and we transferred them to the nearby MDA helicopter. The 35-year-old bus driver who was lightly injured was treated by us and evacuated in our ambulance for further treatment. The rest of the young people who took the bus and they did not need treatment," they said.