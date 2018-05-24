Court paves way for demolition of illegal Arab town near J'lem

Despite efforts by European gov't to halt demolition, court approves razing of illegal Bedouin village east of Jerusalem.

Israel's supreme court ruled Thursday in favor of demolishing an illegally-built Bedouin village east of Jerusalem, despite a campaign by European governments to save it.



Campaigners said the hearing had been the final appeal open to the village of Khan al-Ahmar, located close to several Israeli towns east of Jerusalem.



It was unclear when the demolition of the illegal village, home to around 180 residents, would take place.

In its ruling the court said it found "no reason to intervene in the decision of the minister of defense to implement the demolition orders issued against the illegal structures in Khan al-Ahmar."

The residents would be relocated elsewhere, it added, in a move critics say amounts to forcible transfer.

The court ruled that the village was built without building permits.

The decision was likely to be met with anger by European governments, who had been fighting to save the village.

Last week the head of the British consulate-general in Jerusalem visited the village and said in a video clip published online that the planned demolition was a "matter of great concern for the UK and indeed for the European Union."