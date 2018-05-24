'Expulsion of terrorists' families will reduce terror'

MK and Navy Maj. Gen. Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) called to toughen the punishment against Arabs who commit terrorist attacks against Jews during the month of Ramadan.

Yogev, a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said in an interview with Arutz Sheva: "Unfortunately, the Palestinians are exploiting their holidays for terror and the desire to kill. This is also evident in Judea and Samaria, with a certain increase in the number of terrorist attacks, there is an awakening, and certainly the security services and the IDF are on a higher alert."

According to him, the defense establishment should deter and act against anyone who tries to harm Israeli citizens. "There is no other way but to deepen intelligence and operational activity. The deterrence toolbox has not yet been properly implemented and I am referring to the expulsion of the families of terrorists."

On Sunday, the Ministerial Committee on Legislation will discuss a bill proposed by MK Yogev, under which "families of terrorists will be expelled from their area of ​​residence but will remain within Judea and Samaria. "

"This is a significant warning tool," said Yogev, who expects the Supreme Court "to stop delaying the demolishing of the houses of terrorist murderers for 72 hours, a tool that the OC Central Command has asked for."

"If we know how to be there then our deterrence box will be fuller, and thus we will reduce future attacks," Yogev stressed.

"We should praise IDF soldiers and the Shin Bet security service for [stopping] a shooting attack that occurred only on Tuesday morning on the way to the Gush Dolev-Talmonim settlements. In less than twenty hours the [terrorist's] operations were stopped by our forces. So too with the soldier who was wounded. It's a pity that those who committed these acts are still and I hope that the soldier will recover."