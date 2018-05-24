'This is what a midterm president looks like'

President Trump's associates say he's sticking to his playbook to keep GOP majorities in Congress in midterm elections.

Donald Trump has famously discarded a lot of political traditions. But he's approaching the November elections in a remarkably traditional way.

He raises money. He holds rallies to motivate his base. At a rally in Indiana recently he reminded his supporters that his entire agenda — "all of the great momentum we're having on jobs on safety and security on our military... it's all at stake in November."

He bashes his Democratic opponents: "Nancy Pelosi and her gang, they've got to be voted out of office!"

In a recent interview, White House political director Bill Stepien was relaxed and upbeat.

"I saw a reporter tweet after the Indiana rally, in which they said, 'This is what a midterm president looks like.' And they're right," Stepien said. "This is what a midterm president looks like."




