Jared Kushner gets permanent security clearance

After being downgraded in February, president's son-in-law and senior adviser given permanent security clearance.

JTA - Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a top adviser, received permanent security clearance, various media reported.

In February, his clearance was downgraded from top secret to secret following a temporary clearance.

The reason for the downgrade was not clear but reports at the time mentioned the fact that his family real estate busuness is in debt and his widespread global investments would make a businessman like him vulnerable to foreign influence.

Kushner, who is an Orthodox Jew and is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, advises the president on issues including the Middle East.

Middle East peace negotiators have traditionally had top-secret clearance, considered critical in understanding the myriad pressures facing the parties as they consider talks.