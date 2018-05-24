Leftist operative Ezra Nawi will be indicted

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office informed leftist operative Ezra Nawi's lawyers that it had decided to file an indictment against him in the city's Magistrate's Court.

Nawi will be charged with the fact that on several occasions he provided Palestinian Authority Preventive Security forces information about ownership and sale of land in the southern Hevron hills.

This is an offense under section 7a(b) of the Implementation of the Interim Agreement on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip (Restriction of Activity) Law.

The decision to file the indictment was accepted by the State Attorney in accordance with the evidentiary basis that was formed in the case, and after arguments by Nawi's attorney during the hearing on his case were discussed and rejected.

At the same time, w ith regard to claims that were examined regarding alleged illegal activities carried out by members of the Ad Kan organization as part of the investigation that led to the case's disclosure, it was decided the circumstances of the matter did not justify bringing them to trial, and that the cases against them would be shelved.

As for three other suspects involved in the affair, it was decided that the cases against two of them would be shelved for lack of guilt, and that the circumstances of the matter did not justify bringing the other person to trial, and the case against him would also be dropped. A notice was given to the parties.

"Two-and-a-half years ago the 'Ad Kan' organization proved that radical activists in organizations such as Taayush, B'Tselem, and Rabbis for Human Rights who call themselves human rights organizations sent Palestinians to their deaths in a number of cases solely because they considered selling land. After a lengthy legal battle that included a review of the prosecutor's office by Commissioner David Rosen, lengthy correspondence and petitioning the Supreme Court on behalf of the organization, the State Attorney's Office recently announced an indictment against Ezra Nawi will be filed. We hope the accused will be brought to justice in this case, and we won't see leg dragging and discrimination as they've done so far in this matter.

"According to various reports, it's claimed that the articles for which Nawi and his associates were interrogated - contact with a foreign agent and assisting in killing - are not expected to be included in the indictment, but rather minor charges such as violating the interim agreements, etc. We call upon elected officials and those responsible for the legal systems in the State of Israel to act immediately to achieve justice and bring to justice the criminal Ezra Nawi and his friends," he said.

Attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu legal aid organization, which submitted the petition to the Supreme Court, said, "It's very unfortunate that we have to reach the Supreme Court to receive a response from the State Prosecutor's Office. The criticism voiced by Commissioner Rosen only reinforces the difficulty in this conduct.