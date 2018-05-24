Netanyahu: We'll continue to build up Judea and Samaria

PM congratulates mayor of Ma'aleh Adumim on approval of hundreds of new housing units to be constructed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with the mayor of Ma'aleh Adumim, Benny Kashriel, and congratulated him on approving hundreds of housing units in the city.

Netanyahu told Kashriel, "We continue with the development momentum of settlement in Judea and Samaria and approve thousands of new housing units."

"I especially congratulate Ma'aleh Adumim, which will build hundreds of units after a long period in which we have advanced its construction plan. This is another step in the development of the settlements and in the near future we will approve additional units," added Netanyahu.

It was announced this morning that about 2,500 new housing units will be brought for approval next week in the Judea and Samaria Supreme Planning Council

The plans to be approved relate to 30 communities throughout Judea and Samaria.

The main communities for which construction of new units are to be approved are: Ariel - 400 housing units, Ma'aleh Adumim - 460 housing units, Ma'ale Efrayim - 45 housing units, Kiryat Arba - 150 housing units, Alfe Menashe - 40 housing units, Avne Hefetz - 130 housing units, Hinanit - 80 housing units, Halamish / Neve Tzuf - 60 housing units, Talmon - 180 housing units, Neve Daniel - 170 housing units, Kfar Etzion - 160 housing units, Tene-Omarim - 130 housing units, housing for the elderly in Elkana - 250 housing units, and more.