Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, informed the Security Council that Iran had conducted two additional ballistic missile tests in January 2018 in violation of Resolution 2231.

“On 2 January 2018, Iran launched a SHAHAB 3 variant at the CHA-BAHAR (South East Iran) firing range. On 5 January 2018, Iran launched a Scud variant from a firing range 110 km North East of Kerman. Both the SHAHAB 3 and Scud missiles are Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) category one ballistic missiles, capable of delivering a nuclear payload of 500 kilograms for a range of over 300 kilometers."

Danon stressed that Iran's activities violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and that these launches were "part of a series" of Iranian violations over the past year, including rocket fire into Israel from Syrian territory and the infiltration of a drone into Israel's airspace.

“Iran continues to ignore its obligations to the international community and further destabilize the Middle East, particularly in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and the Gaza Strip. Its activities pose a direct threat to Israel and the entire region. The Security Council must remain vigilant in the face of Iranian aggression,” Ambassador Danon concluded.