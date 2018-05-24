

Crown Heights: Indictment against attacker Menachem Moskowitz violently attacked as he returned home from synagogue. The attacker strangled him and shouted anti-Semitic curses at him. Contact Editor Michal Levi,

Serge Attal/FLASH90 Crown Heights An indictment was filed yesterday against James Vincent, a 40-year-old African American man who was charged with assaulting Menachem Moskowitz, 50, last month in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.



Moskowitz was violently attacked as he returned home from the synagogue. The attacker strangled him and shouted anti-Semitic curses at him.



“This alleged attack against a religious person is disturbing and completely unacceptable,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "Brooklyn's strength is in its diversity, and I will never tolerate such hate-motivated crimes in our communities."



The defendant is currently being held on bail of $ 25,000. In a few months he is return to court for another hearing. If convicted, he may face up to 25 years in prison.













top