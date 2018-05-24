2,500 units in Judea and Samaria to be approved for construction

2,500 new housing units to be approved for immediate construction, while plans for another 1,400 units to advance, across 30 communities.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman will bring for approval next week in the Judea and Samaria Supreme Planning Council about 2,500 new housing units for immediate construction.



At the same time, the Planning Council is also expected to approve the advance of plans for about 1,400 housing units.

The plans to be approved relate to 30 communities throughout Judea and Samaria.

The main communities for which construction of new units are to be approved are: Ariel - 400 housing units, Ma'aleh Adumim - 460 housing units, Ma'ale Efrayim - 45 housing units, Kiryat Arba - 150 housing units, Alfe Menashe - 40 housing units, Avne Hefetz - 130 housing units, Hinanit - 80 housing units, Halamish / Neve Tzuf - 60 housing units, Talmon - 180 housing units, Neve Daniel - 170 housing units, Kfar Etzion - 160 housing units, Tene-Omarim - 130 housing units, housing for the elderly in Elkana - 250 housing units, and more.

In anticipation of the expected meeting, Liberman said, "We promised to promote construction in Judea and Samaria, and we are fulfilling. The 2,500 new housing units that we will approve next week in the planning council are for immediate construction in 2018."



"In the coming months, we will bring thousands of additional housing units for approval, and we will continue to settle and develop Judea and Samaria, through action," he added.