Watch: Agricultural terror continues in Gush Etzion

Last night as well, there was an attempt to set fire to a cherry orchard in the religious kibbutz of Kfar Etzion.

By means of a burning tire, a tree was burned, agricultural equipment was burned, and the fence was damaged.



Yaron Rosenthal, director of the Kfar Etzion Field School, said that “a struggle for the land” was underway.

"We are more determined and stubborn than the enemy. This is an orchard that was uprooted in the 40s and planted again when we returned to our land. The one who needs to start acting is the state, which is not internalizing that the border will be where the plow reaches.”