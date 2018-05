There are very few things in life as satisfying as personal growth, and very few letdowns as hard as personal disappointment.

In English they call him the "Devil", or "Satan". The latter was taken from the Hebrew word for the same idea, though it is pronounced “Sutton,” which means “Obstructor” because that is his principle job: to obstruct.

In fact, as evil as he may be, he is here to help make the world go around by making free will possible, the purpose of creation. Knowing how to work with him is crucial for succeeding at personal growth.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast