Sara Netanyahu: 'Let me live in quiet'

PM's wife addresses media's attacks on her. 'There hasn't been a true word about me in over twenty years.'

The wife of the Prime Minister, Sara Netanyahu, addressed Wednesday's report in Haaretz which said the Prime Minister's Office wants to purchase an armored vehicle "costing millions" for her.



"This is the first time I am hearing about it. I do not read the newspapers, I do not see anything connected to the media, so I have no idea what you're talking about, I just do not understand," Netanyahu said in an interview with Kan.

When the interviewer pressed Netanyahu on whether she requested an armored vehicle, she said, “I don’t ask for anything. I just ask that they let me live in quiet.”

“I’m already used to them telling lies about me. There hasn’t been a true word about me in over twenty years already…”

The security department in the Prime Minister's Office, apparently behind the request for the armored vehicle, explained that there is a security and operational need for such a vehicle.



According to the report in Haaretz, the security department of the Prime Minister’s Office turned to the Vehicle Administration in the Ministry of Finance's Accountant General and asked to purchase an armored vehicle for Netanyahu.