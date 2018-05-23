Court: Trump can't block users on Twitter

NY federal judge says president's blocking of certain users on Twitter is discriminatory and violates First Amendment.

A New York federal court ruled that US President Donald Trump is forbidden from blocking people from his Twitter account.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled on Wednesday that the president’s blocking of individuals from his Twitter account over their political views is in violation of the First Amendment.

Buchwald ruled that the president’s Twitter account constitutes a "designated public forum" from which Trump may not exclude certain people.

"This case requires us to consider whether a public official may, consistent with the First Amendment, 'block' a person from his Twitter account in response to the political views that person has expressed, and whether the analysis differs because that public official is the President of the United States," Buchwald wrote.

"The answer to both questions is no."

The ruling marks a victory for the seven plaintiffs who brought the case against Trump after they said they had been blocked by the president over their comments in response to Trump’s Tweets.