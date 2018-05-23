President Donald Trump lowered expectations for a summit with North Korea, and also suggested he'd be flexible on demands for unilateral denuclearization.
So who's got the upper hand?
Tags:North Korea, Donald Trump, NPR, Kim Jong Un
Does President Trump have serious intentions about North Korea?
The president of the United States lowers expectations regarding the meeting with Kim Jong-un.
NPR, 23/05/18 20:59
President Trump
Reuters
