Does President Trump have serious intentions about North Korea?

The president of the United States lowers expectations regarding the meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Contact Editor
NPR,

President Trump
President Trump
Reuters

President Donald Trump lowered expectations for a summit with North Korea, and also suggested he'd be flexible on demands for unilateral denuclearization.

So who's got the upper hand?




Tags:North Korea, Donald Trump, NPR, Kim Jong Un




top