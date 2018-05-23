US universities hold alternative graduations for Jewish students

Shmaya Honickman, a student at Rockland Community College in New York, was dejected when he realized that his graduation ceremony clashed with the Shavuot festival, preventing his family from attending.

“There would be no one for me to celebrate it with. It would have been me alone up there and it feels like something that’s meant to be with friends and family because I didn’t do it alone – they were the ones that carried me,” Honickman told the Rockland Journal News.

That's where campus Rabbi Dov Oliver, stepped in. Working with the college leadership, they organized an alternative graduation ceremony last week for the observant Jewish students, with the college President and Provost taking part.

Rockland Jewish students were not alone. Yesterday, at California State University, Northridge, 40 Jewish students were presented with their doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees at another alternative graduation ceremony.

11,500 students took part in the huge graduation ceremony at the University on Monday . But for religiously-observant Jewish students, the Shavuot festival meant that they faced missing out.

צילום: Chabad at Binghamton Jewish students at University of Binghamton participate in alternative