Girl supporting family with wages from store

Devorah Avraham was in her 9th month of pregnancy when she was diagnosed with cancer. She passed away 1 week after giving birth

Devorah Avraham was in her 9th month of pregnancy when she was diagnosed with cancer. Just one week after delivering a healthy baby, she passed away, leaving 7 children and their father in a state of absolute shock.

In the year that has passed, mourning husband Yisroel has struggled to support 7 children alone, while raising an infant. Their home has been one of mourning and poverty. However, amid the pain and suffering, one ray of light has shone through: Devorah's eldest daughter, Adele, is now a kallah (bride to be).

Adele has worked hard at her job since her mom has passed away, contributing all that she makes to the family. Now, after a year of working selflessly to help her father and younger siblings, she has a moment to be happy for herself. She is, like most kallahs, thrilled at the opportunity to have her wedding, to dance with her loved ones, and to start a new life for herself.

However, just two weeks before the wedding, nothing is prepared. Her family cannot afford to cover the basic needs of the simcha (happy occasion), or to start her off with any kind of help. She has never felt the absolute absence of her mother so completely.

A hachnasas kallah emergency fund has been started for Adele, in hopes of showing her that even though she does not have her mother at her side, she is not alone. As the wedding draws nearer each day, the young girl is watching the campaign with a prayer in her heart.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN