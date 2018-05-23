Hundreds of participants attended conferences supporting Israel and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The conferences were held in Schaumburg, Krefeld, Reichenbach, and other cities in Germany.

The Lev HaOlam Organization, which fights against the international boycott and BDS movement, organized the series of conferences. Each month Lev HaOlam sends thousands of packages with products from Judea and Samaria to Israel-supporters around the world. In addition, the organization holds conferences abroad for foreigners to learn about Israel and organizes tours for tour groups visiting Israel to come to Judea and Samaria.

The first conference of the series was held in the German town of Schaumburg and was attended by 500 people. Local police provided security for the conference due to fears that anti-Israel activists would try to attack those in attendance. Refreshments consisting of products from Israel were provided for those in attendance and booths were set up where attendees could purchase products made in Judea and Samaria.

Attorney Nati Rom delivered a powerful speech describing the fight against the boycott, the history of the land of Israel, and the situation on the ground in Israel today. He also noted how the German government transfers taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority, which in turn uses this money to pay salaries to terrorists sitting in Israeli jails. Following the speech Rom answered questions from the audience members, who were excited to hear more.

Attorney Rom commented on the conferences, “So far we've held conferences in four different cities each of which are several hours drive from one another. Each conference was filled to the brim with participants. The interest in the situation in Judea and Samaria and the desire to support the Jewish pioneers living there continues to increase. Those attending the conferences are being exposed for the first time to the true reality on the ground and this simple truth is able to tear down all the walls of lies built by the BDS. Finally, the demand for products from Judea and Samaria is also increasing. This significantly benefits those small businesses that operate in Israel’s heartland.”





