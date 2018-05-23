Heat wave to end - but temperatures will stay high

The heat wave which began last week will break before resuming towards the end of the week.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures dropping significantly, though remaining higher than seasonal average. There may be haze in southern Israel.

Thursday will be pleasant. Temperatures will drop slightly, remaining slightly higher than seasonal average.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy. Light rain may fall, and there may be haze in southern Israel. Temperatures will rise, ranging between warmer than seasonal average to the high temperatures of a heat wave.

Saturday will be warmer than usual, and there may be a heat wave. Light rain may fall.