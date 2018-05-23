NY parents win suit - to evict 30-year-old son

Parents of unemployed 30-year-old son win court bid to evict son from their home.

A couple from the town of Camillus in upstate New York won a bizarre lawsuit Tuesday, after they sued to evict their own son from their home in an effort to encourage him to find a job and manage his own affairs.

Mark and Christina Rotondo were forced to take the extreme measure after their son, Michael Joseph Rotondo, repeatedly refused their entreaties that he find a job and separate apartment.

Michael Rotondo, who turns 31 in July, has a son of his own, but does not have custody, The New York Post reported.

After multiple attempts to convince Michael to leave, his parents turned to the Onondaga County Supreme Court, suing to evict the 30-year-old self-described “businessman” from their home.

The couple had earlier paid Michael Rotondo $1,100 to help him find “a place to stay”. Michael took the money – but stayed in his parent’s home.

Despite multiple letters from his parents urging – then demanding that he leave, with offers to fix his car, Michael refused to vacate the building.

“Organize the things you need for work and to manage an apartment” the Rotondos wrote their son, suggesting he “sell the other things you have that have any significant value.”

“There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one — you have to work!”

But Michael demanded his parents let him stay with them for another six months.

On Tuesday, Judge Donald Greenwood rejected Michael’s demands, calling them “outrageous”. The judge ordered the Rotondo’s attorney to draw up an eviction notice, but allowed Michael to remain until a final date for eviction is set.

After the ruling, Michael Rotondo said he would accept the decision – if he is given at least three months to leave.

“I want three months. I think that’s reasonable,” Michael told the Post.