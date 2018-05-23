Tags:ILTV
How much will Iran take before stepping back?
Watch: Brig. Gen. (ret.) Ram Shmueli speaks about what must Israel prepare to do to end the Iranian threat in Syria.
ILTV, 23/05/18 08:51
Brig. Gen. (ret.) Ram Shmueli
ILTV
