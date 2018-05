Wendy Sherman asks after Trump leaves Iran deal: "How can any verification or monitoring of North Korea be infallible?"

Wendy Sherman talks about the Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

As the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs in the Obama Administration, Sherman helped write that agreement, and led the U.S. negotiating team in complex multilateral talks.

She also has first-hand experience negotiating with the North Korean government.