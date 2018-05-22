'Hatikva' sung around the world

Thousands of people from 50 different countries joined the World Jewish Congress for the Jewish Hope project as a special gift to the State of Israel in honor of the 70th anniversary celebrations.

At the initiative of the Congress, groups and individuals from around the world sent videos in which they sang Israel's anthem Hatikva in Hebrew. Albania, Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, the Philippines, Britain, South Africa, Russia, Paraguay, Mexico and many more are among the countries that participated.

The hundreds of videos were edited together to form a first historical Hatikva video, a gift from the Diaspora to the citizens of Israel. The World Jewish Congress received hundreds of videos from thousands of people from different communities. Participants come from different backgrounds and ages who joined together for the project, expressing their appreciation and commitment to the State of Israel and its 70 years of independence.

This video is part of a series of World Jewish Congress events in honor of the 70th anniversary which included a unique declaration by Diaspora Jews to the State of Israel signed by 91 presidents of Jewish communities from around the world, a delegation of senior Jewish communities around the world to Jerusalem, a young leadership delegation of the Jewish people to Israel, as well as an additional delegation of Jewish community leaders that will arrive next month.

The organization's President Ron Lauder noted that "Israel is an integral part of Jewish identity and we'll always have a home, no matter where we live in the world. For 2,000 years, Jewish life in the Diaspora has been characterized by the hope and dream that one day we will return as a free people to the State of Israel. This is the same hope that strengthens Israel these days, in its growth and prosperity, according to Herzl's vision as an innovative country in ancient and historic land.

"At a time when we're celebrating 70 years of independence for the achievements of the State of Israel, let us remember to continue to revive this hope and look forward to another 70 years and more," added Lauder.

World Jewish Congress Director Robert Singer said "the entire Jewish people is united around the State of Israel in singing the greatest hope in history and expresses its commitment to the State of Israel. At times like this, connecting to the State of Israel is more important than ever."